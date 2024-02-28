﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill receives certification for shipbuilding steel production

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 14:50:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) of Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been designated as a certified producer of “normal and high-strength shipbuilding quality steel” by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a company statement said on Wednesday, February 28.

BSP said that certification has been received for shipbuilding quality hot rolled coils and plates, and sheets of thickness of 4 mm to 10 mm and width of 1,100 mm to 1,800 mm.

According to the statement, BSP will be supplying this quality steel for use in building hulls of commercial ships which are watertight enclosures protecting cargo, machinery and accommodation spaces in vessels.


Tags: Plate Hrc Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 26.8% in mid-Feb

27 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 8, 2024

22 Feb | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.4% in early Feb

20 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move up following long holiday

19 Feb | Flats and Slab

Romania’s Liberty Galati resumes production with restart of BF No.5

15 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6, 2024

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.2% in late Jan

06 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 5, 2024

01 Feb | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable for third straight week amid lack of market movement

29 Jan | Flats and Slab