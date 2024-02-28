SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill receives certification for shipbuilding steel production

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 14:50:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) of Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been designated as a certified producer of “normal and high-strength shipbuilding quality steel” by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a company statement said on Wednesday, February 28.

BSP said that certification has been received for shipbuilding quality hot rolled coils and plates, and sheets of thickness of 4 mm to 10 mm and width of 1,100 mm to 1,800 mm.

According to the statement, BSP will be supplying this quality steel for use in building hulls of commercial ships which are watertight enclosures protecting cargo, machinery and accommodation spaces in vessels.