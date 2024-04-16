SAIL’s Bhilai mill achieves highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 13:28:03 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) achieved its highest-ever crude steel production of 5.67 million mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, after surpassing its previous highest output of 5.33 million mt in the fiscal year 2010-11, a company statement said on Tuesday, April 16.

The company said that BSP also achieved its highest-ever finished steel production of 4.57 million mt, surpassing its previous best of 4.43 million mt, also in 2010-11.

In the area of long rail production, Universal Rail Mill recorded its best-ever production of 853,000 mt of prime rails as against the previous best of 790,000 mt in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The Modex unit Bar and Rod Mill (BRM) exceeded its annual rated capacity of 900,000 mt recording its highest-ever output of 975,000 mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, surpassing its previous best of 840,000 mt achieved in 2022-23.