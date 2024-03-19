﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela mill installs upgraded, automated raw material handling plant

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 14:55:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has installed an upgraded and automated system raw material handling plant, a company statement said on Tuesday, March 19.

It said that the upgraded 1771 series of RIO modules for PLC and Automation system in Phases I and II of the Raw Material Handling Plant (RMHP) have been operationalized.

According to the company, both Phases I & II of RMHP cater to unloading, stacking and dispatch to Blast Furnaces 1, 4 and 5, Sintering Plants 1 and 2, the LDBP and Calcining Plant-2. The Rockwell-make PLC was commissioned in 1994. In its electrical control system, the installed 1771 series modules became obsolete over 10 years ago. These module component manufacturers stopped manufacturing the components. In order to maintain the operation, defective modules were repaired in-house. However, over a period these spares also became exhausted, resulting in an emergency condition.

The RMHP team took up the challenge and prepared a scheme, as per which a new Control Logic I/O (Input/Output) module was procured and the aging Data Highway Plus network was replaced with fiber optic and ethernet technology for faster data transmission, increased bandwidth and improved reliability, the company said.

The execution period for this project was eight months, but was completed ahead of schedule. The retrofitting of 34 RIO stations and laying of 20 km of fiber optic cables for the PLC & Automation system of the RMHP in 13 different sub-stations of Phase-I & II were executed in a phased manner with staggered small shutdown durations, without seriously hampering production, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

Similar articles

SAIL and Primetals ink MoU for green steel transition at Rourkela plant

07 Mar | Steel News

SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill receives certification for shipbuilding steel production

28 Feb | Steel News

Indian government puts privatization of state-run steel mills on backburner

27 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL achieves 2% rise in crude steel output in Q3 FY 2023-24, sales down 10%

15 Feb | Steel News

SAIL firms up $2.89 billion to construct greenfield steel mill at IISCO Steel Plant site

06 Feb | Steel News

Linde India expands long-term gas supply agreement with SAIL

26 Jan | Steel News

Indian government cancels privatization of Salem Steel Plant

04 Jan | Steel News

SAIL working on plan to add 15 million mt per year capacity in first phase

20 Nov | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela mill sees highest-ever crude steel output in Apr-Oct

06 Nov | Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai steel mill develops new grade steel for coastal road project

30 Oct | Steel News