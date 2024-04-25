﻿
SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill inks pact with DVC to meet higher electricity demand

Thursday, 25 April 2024 15:10:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) has inked a pact with power utility Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to source its higher requirement of electricity following the expansion of the steel mill, company officials said on Thursday, April 25.

Under the agreement, DVC will supply an additional 250 MVA (mega volt ampere) to the Bokaro steel mill in addition to the existing electricity supply agreement for 220 MVA, the officials said.

The additional supplies will be met from DVC’s brownfield expansion of its thermal power project across its various locations and will be completed around the time Bokaro steel mill’s expanded capacity goes into production, the officials added.

The pre-feasibility report for the expansion of Bokaro is complete and it has in principle been approved by the SAIL board and a consultant has already been appointed for the preparation of the detailed project report, an official said.

SAIL plans to expand its crude steel production from the existing 19.51 million mt per year to around 35.65 million mt per year. As part of this project, Bokaro steel mill’s crude steel production capacity will be hiked to 7.03 million mt per year from 4.6 million mt at present.


