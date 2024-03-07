SAIL and Primetals ink MoU for green steel transition at Rourkela plant

Thursday, 07 March 2024 16:04:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on projects and technologies related to decarbonization at SAIL’s Rourkela steel plant in Odisha, SAIL said in a statement on Thursday, March 7.

Primetals Technologies will work closely with SAIL’s Rourkela plant providing expertise across the green ironmaking and steelmaking value chain, including but not limited to carbon capture and utilization, digitalization, hydrogen-based steel production, electric steelmaking, and advanced gas-cleaning solutions.

SAIL’s Rourkela plant has an installed crude steel making capacity of 4.2 million mt per year.