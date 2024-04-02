SAIL inks pact with Sentra World to cut carbon emissions at Durgapur mill

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 14:54:46 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) has signed an agreement with Sentra World, a domestic start-up company, to reduce carbon emissions from its steelmaking operations, a company statement said on Tuesday, April 2.

The collaboration will involve using Sentra World’s cutting-edge software, designed to track and manage carbon dioxide emissions at Durgapur steel mill, the company said.

Sentra World specialises in offering SaaS-based carbon accounting solutions that utilise AI and blockchain technology, enabling industries to understand and reduce their environmental footprint.

The platform aims to provide a comprehensive view of emissions, employing various methods for accurate assessments and helping prioritise effective decarbonization strategies, the company said.

SAIL’s DSP has an installed capacity to produce 1.8 million mt of crude steel per year.