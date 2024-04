Tuesday, 02 April 2024 14:50:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved crude steel production of 19.2 million mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, up five percent from the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Tuesday, April 2.

The company reported saleable steel output at 18.4 million mt, up seven percent, while total sales were reported at 17.1 million mt, up five percent year on year and the highest sales volume recorded in any year.