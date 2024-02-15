﻿
India’s SAIL achieves 2% rise in crude steel output in Q3 FY 2023-24, sales down 10%

Thursday, 15 February 2024 14:01:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved crude steel production of 4.8 million mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a two percent rise over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, and its steel sales were reported at 3.8 million mt, marking a 10 percent decline year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Thursday, February 15.

The company reported saleable steel production at 4.6 million mt, a five percent rise year on year.

SAIL’s product mix comprised flats at 51.8 percent, longs at 34.5 percent and semis at 13.7 percent.


