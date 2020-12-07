SAIL’s crude steel production up seven percent in November

Monday, 07 December 2020 16:16:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) recorded crude steel production of 1.417 million mt in November this year, up seven percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Monday, December 7.

“SAIL’s performance during November is reflective of the continuous offers being put in by the company to bounce back to pre-Covid-19 levels, coupled with improvements in overall market conditions,” SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chowdhary said in the statement.