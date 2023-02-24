﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai mill increases share of special steel in total sales in Apr-Jan

Friday, 24 February 2023 11:43:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) increased the share of special steel in its total sales of steel during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2022-23, a company statement said on Friday, February 24.

The company said that the share of special steel in its total steel sales was 73.6 percent during the period, compared to 67.6 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The total volume of special grade plates produced in 2021-22 was 341,243 mt, whereas in the April-January period of 2022-23 as much as 394,155 mt of special grade plates were produced, the statement said.

The Bhilai steel mill provided the desired grades of steel to national transporter Indian Railways (IR) and for use in construction of dams, bridges and skyscrapers and for critical and important projects of national importance in defence, the energy sector and space exploration. Steel produced by Bhilai has been used to build the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and other warships.

Enhancing the proportion of such special steel grades in desired specifications and chemistry in the total volume of saleable steel produced by SAIL-Bhilai has been a thrust area since these value-added grades fetch higher net sales realisations and are hence add richly to the company’s bottom line, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

Similar articles

India’s SAIL seeks suppliers of coke products

06 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s RINL floats export tender for 20,000 mt of billet

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Indian mills start base price hikes for flat products, more rises expected

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

SAIL to commence production of weather-resistant steel for shipping containers

24 Jan | Steel News

India’s SAIL reportedly approves closure of subsidiary VISP mill

23 Jan | Steel News

Indian government-run mills target above $600/mt FOB in new billet tenders

17 Jan | Longs and Billet

Most Indian mills hike flats base prices for Jan, rises in HRC bigger than in CRC

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

India’s SAIL takes early lead in increase flat product base prices

28 Dec | Flats and Slab

India’s SAIL to increase capacity to 33 million mt per year by 2030

20 Dec | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela mill produces its thinnest grade of HRC

27 Oct | Steel News