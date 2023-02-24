SAIL’s Bhilai mill increases share of special steel in total sales in Apr-Jan

Friday, 24 February 2023 11:43:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) increased the share of special steel in its total sales of steel during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2022-23, a company statement said on Friday, February 24.

The company said that the share of special steel in its total steel sales was 73.6 percent during the period, compared to 67.6 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The total volume of special grade plates produced in 2021-22 was 341,243 mt, whereas in the April-January period of 2022-23 as much as 394,155 mt of special grade plates were produced, the statement said.

The Bhilai steel mill provided the desired grades of steel to national transporter Indian Railways (IR) and for use in construction of dams, bridges and skyscrapers and for critical and important projects of national importance in defence, the energy sector and space exploration. Steel produced by Bhilai has been used to build the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and other warships.

Enhancing the proportion of such special steel grades in desired specifications and chemistry in the total volume of saleable steel produced by SAIL-Bhilai has been a thrust area since these value-added grades fetch higher net sales realisations and are hence add richly to the company’s bottom line, the statement said.