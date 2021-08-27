﻿
English
<

SAIL to retire $2.7 billion debt in FY 2021-22

Friday, 27 August 2021 10:24:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will retire debt of $2.7 billion by the close of the fiscal year 2021-22, riding on strong sales margins during the year, company chairperson Soma Mondal said on Friday, August 27.

She said that SAIL had liquidated debt of around $676 million during the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, SAIL’s total debt was estimated at $4.78 billion.

Commenting on the market conditions, Mondal stated, ‘There appeared to be an all-round pick-up in demand and, while prices of flat products are stable, in case of long products, indications are that prices would pick up soon.”


