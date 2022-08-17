﻿
English
SAIL to commence trial production of HH rails for high-speed freight corridors

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 12:02:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will produce small volumes of head hardened (HH) steel rails on trial basis aiming to deliver supplies to high-speed freight rail corridors under construction across the country, a company official said on Wednesday, August 17.

The official said that a facility for such production on trial basis has been set up at the new Universal Rail Mill (URM) at SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP).

He said that some volume of HH rails will be produced in the current year and, once its trial meets specifications laid down for the high-speed freight corridors under construction, annual production targets will be fixed.

Firm order for such rails will fructify in the current year and it will be the endeavour of SAIL to complete the trial process and qualify for the bidding for supply contracts, the official said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

