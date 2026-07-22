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India's SAIL approves capacity expansion of Bhilai steel mill

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 10:51:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has formally approved expansion of its Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) to 10.2 million mt per year from 6.8 million mt per year, entailing an investment of $3.22 billion, junior steel minister Bhupati Raju Srinivasan told India's parliament on Wednesday, July 22.

All major raw materials will be sourced from SAIL's captive mines and also from the domestic and import markets, he said.

The expansion project will be completed within 42 months.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

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