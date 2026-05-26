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SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant exceeds rated capacity at Danieli-supplied plate mill

Tuesday, 26 May 2026 11:28:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indian state-owned steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has achieved new operational records at its 4.3-meter-wide new plate mill supplied by Italy-based plantmaker Danieli Technologies, according to a statement released by Danieli.

The plate mill, designed to produce 920,000 mt per year of plate products, recently reached an annual output of 993,000 mt, exceeding its rated capacity and marking the second consecutive year in which the mill achieved record production. During the same production cycle, the plant also recorded a single-day rolling output of more than 5,100 mt of plates, a slab-rolling record of over 380 slabs per day, and a record shift output exceeding 1,800 mt.

Danieli stated that these results underline the reliability of the mill’s process control systems, automation platforms and equipment.

The new plate mill is designed to produce a wide range of high-end plate products, including API pipeline steels, shipbuilding plates and special grades used in advanced engineering applications, including defense.


Tags: Plate Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

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