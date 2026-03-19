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SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves highest-ever plate output in FY 2025-26

Thursday, 19 March 2026 09:49:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved its highest-ever annual production from its ‘new plate mill (NPM)’ at 932,400 mt, according to a company statement on Thursday, March 19.

The company said that the previous highest steel plate production from the NPM was achieved at 931,919 mt in 2024-25.

The highest plate production was achieved with a few weeks still to go before the close of the fiscal year 2025-26, it said.

The production included rolling of thinner grades and special steel plates catering to specialized industrial applications and supplies to critical defense and infrastructure sectors, the company said.


Tags: Plate Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

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