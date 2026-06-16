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India’s SEPC Limited win $71 million contract for SAIL’s IISCO mill expansion project

Tuesday, 16 June 2026 09:49:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) company SEPC Limited has won a contract with an estimated worth of $71.13 million for the expansion project of the IISCO steel mill of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a company statement said on Tuesday, June 16.

The contract package is for construction of a coke oven balance plant and a sinter plant at IISCO’s steel mill, which are part of the latter’s 4.08 million mt expansion project.

The coke oven balance package, designated COB-3, excludes civil and structural work, while the sinter plant package, designated SP-2, includes civil and structural work, the statement said. Both projects are scheduled for completion within 30-33 months.

SEPC is an EPC contractor with operations spanning industrial infrastructure, process plants, and water and wastewater management. 


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

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