SAIL’s Bhilai steel mill achieves its highest-ever outputs in Apr-Feb of FY 2025-26

Friday, 06 March 2026 09:22:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) recorded its highest-ever crude and finished steel production during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2025-26, according to a company statement on Friday, March 6.

BSP reported a crude steel output of 5,241,983 mt during April-February 2025-26, surpassing the previous highest volume achieved during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2024-24.

Finished steel production was reported at 4,938,920 mt in the given period, surpassing the previous highest output achieved during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

BSP reported billet production of 2,184,398 mt, surpassing 2,170,811 mt achieved during April-February of 2024-25.

The bar and rod mill also registered its highest output of 961,363 mt, exceeding 919,914 achieved in the April-February period of the fiscal year 2024-25 while the plate mill also recorded its highest-ever production at 256,555 mt, the company said.


