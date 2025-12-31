India’s SSWL to invest $47 million to expand its steel wheels making facility in Gujarat

Indian automotive steel and alloy steel automobile wheels manufacturer Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) will invest an estimated $47 million to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility in western state of Gujarat, a company statement said on Wednesday, December 31.

The proposed expansion will focus on augmenting production capacity, introducing advanced manufacturing technologies, and improving operational efficiencies at the company’s Gujarat facility. The investment will be deployed in phases and is expected to significantly boost SSWL’s ability to cater to rising demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the replacement market across domestic and international geographies, it said.

The project will include the installation of new, state-of-the-art equipment, automation systems, and sustainable manufacturing practices aligned with global standards.

SSWL is a leading manufacturer of steel and alloy wheels for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors, and two-wheelers, serving both domestic and international markets.