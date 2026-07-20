SAIL awards Mecon Limited consultancy services contract for expansion project

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has inked a contract with government-run consultants Mecon Limited for engineering, procurement, construction and management consultancy services for its expansion project, a company statement said on Monday, July 20.

The award of the consultancy contract to Mecon Limited marks the start of BSP’s expansion project to increase capacity by 3.44 million mt, taking its total installed capacity to 10 million mt per year.

Under the contract, MECON Limited will provide comprehensive consultancy services covering project planning, engineering, procurement management, construction management and overall project execution to ensure timely and efficient implementation.

The expansion project is expected to significantly enhance BSP’s production capability, improve operational efficiency through the adoption of advanced technologies and strengthen SAIL’s strategic objective of increasing domestic steel production in line with India's rapidly expanding infrastructure requirements and long-term economic growth, the statement said.