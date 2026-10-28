India's Midhani inks pact to develop methods for recovering nickel and cobalt from industrial waste

India's government-run specialty steel producer, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), has inked a pact with the Heavy Water Board (HWB) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to develop methods to recover nickel and cobalt from manufacturing waste, a company statement said on Wednesday, October 28.

The three organizations will combine their industrial capabilities, technical expertise and resources to develop efficient ways to recover the two metals. The initiative aims to make better use of manufacturing residues, reduce dependence on newly mined minerals and promote more sustainable manufacturing, it said.

Nickel and cobalt recovered from industrial waste could be used in the manufacture of stainless steel, superalloys and electric vehicles, as well as in other industrial applications.

Recovering these metals from manufacturing waste could help strengthen domestic supply chains and meet demand for critical raw materials in India's industrial and clean-energy sectors, it said.