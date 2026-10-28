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India's Midhani inks pact to develop methods for recovering nickel and cobalt from industrial waste

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 10:02:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's government-run specialty steel producer, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), has inked a pact with the Heavy Water Board (HWB) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to develop methods to recover nickel and cobalt from manufacturing waste, a company statement said on Wednesday, October 28.

The three organizations will combine their industrial capabilities, technical expertise and resources to develop efficient ways to recover the two metals. The initiative aims to make better use of manufacturing residues, reduce dependence on newly mined minerals and promote more sustainable manufacturing, it said.

Nickel and cobalt recovered from industrial waste could be used in the manufacture of stainless steel, superalloys and electric vehicles, as well as in other industrial applications.

Recovering these metals from manufacturing waste could help strengthen domestic supply chains and meet demand for critical raw materials in India's industrial and clean-energy sectors, it said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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