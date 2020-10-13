SAIL to begin commercial production of HH steel rails in FY 2020-21

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 14:32:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will commence production of head hardened (HH) steel rails in the current fiscal year, for supply to the national transporter Indian Railways (IR), company chairman A K Chowdhary said on Tuesday, October 13.

The SAIL chairman said that the completion of the facility for production of HH steel rails had been delayed by the pandemic, but the company will now commence commercial production before the end of the current fiscal year. He added that the production facility will be part of Universal Rail Mill (URM) at SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) and will be as per specifications required by IR.

Domestic private sector steel producer Jindal Steel and Power Limited has already commenced production of HH steel rails this year and concluded supply contracts with urban metro railway projects and IR.