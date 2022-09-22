﻿
English
SAIL establishes first rail link between Rowghat captive iron ore mine and Bhilai mill

Thursday, 22 September 2022 14:42:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel produder Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been successful in establishing a rail transport linkage between its Rowghat captive iron ore mine and Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), both located in Chhattisgarh state, company sources said on Thursday, September 22.

The first freight rake comprising 24 wagons successfully conducted a trial run between Rowghat mine and BSP last week, enabling the mill to receive its first consignment of raw material through the railway link.

Officials said that, once the railway link stabilizes, BSP will be able to receive 300,000 mt of iron ore from Rowghat per year and such a large volume will not be viable through current road networks.

The Rowghat mine-Deposit-F, which is captive for SAIL, the second largest in Chhattisgharh, has estimated reserves of 476.45 million mt and is sufficient to feed raw material to BSP for the next 20 years.


