S. Norton invests in Glasgow to boost deep sea shipping capacity and sustainability

UK-based scrap collector S. Norton Group has announced a transformative investment at its King George V Dock site in Glasgow, enhancing both operational capacity and environmental sustainability. This development positions the company as a frontrunner in Scotland’s metals recycling industry, with a bold strategy to reduce carbon emissions and expand access to global markets.

Strategic infrastructure upgrades

The centerpiece of the expansion is berth dredging, enabling the Glasgow site to handle deep-sea vessels rather than being limited to short-sea shipments. This strategic shift allows S. Norton to bypass road haulage, shipping bulk quantities directly to international steelmakers - a move that drastically lowers carbon emissions.

“The ability to load deep-sea vessels is a game-changer for the facility and the regional economy, substantially expanding the scope and reach of our operations,” said Stevie Lambie, site manager.

New crane investment

Complementing the dredging, S. Norton installed a £2 million Sennebogen crane, one of the largest in Scotland. With a grab capacity of 6-7 tonnes, the crane ensures faster, safer, and more efficient loading operations, aligning with the company’s sustainable logistics goals.

Expanding processing capacity

Historically, the Glasgow site exported 150,000 mt of metal per year, but the investment aims to grow this volume significantly. All incoming metals are processed on-site through shredding, shearing, gas cutting, and baling, producing furnace-ready feedstock that meets international specifications, delivering consistent quality to steelmakers around the globe and strengthening the UK’s position in the international recycling supply chain.

Sustainability transformation

By eliminating the need for thousands of truckloads, deep-sea shipping provides a massive carbon footprint reduction. Materials are sorted, separated, and processed entirely on-site, minimizing handling and environmental impact. “Our investment means less traffic on the roads, lower emissions and a truly circular recycling process,” added Jim Walker, commercial manager.

Contribution to the circular economy

The facility handles a wide range of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. By producing furnace-ready material, S. Norton helps eliminate the need for primary raw materials such as iron ore, saving both energy and resource use.