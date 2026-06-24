S. Africa may impose AD duties on LD welded pipes from Mozambique

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has announced that it has recommended provisional antidumping duties on imports of large-diameter (LD) welded steel tubes and pipes from Mozambique as a result of the findings from investigation.

The investigation, which was launched upon the request of local steelmaker Hall Longmore Holdings on October 24, 2025, covered the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

ITAC has determined that imports of given products from Mozambique were priced below normal value, causing material injury on the domestic industry. The commission has recommended that the South African Revenue Service to impose provisional anti-dumping duties of 28.86 percent on imports of the given products from Mozambican producer ETG Steel Solutions Limitada, as well as all other producers and exporters from Mozambique, for a period of six months.

The products with an external diameter exceeding 406.4 mm fall under the HS code 7305.19.