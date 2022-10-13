Russia’s TMK improves large pipe production technology at Chelyabinsk 

Thursday, 13 October 2022 14:46:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has improved the technology for the production of large-diameter pipes (LDP) at its Chelyabinsk pipe plant.

The improvement works were implemented as part of a program to improve operational efficiency, its economic benefits will be more than RUB 3 million ($47,163) annually.

In electric pipe welding shop No. 6 at Chelyabinsk pipe plant, the design of a small welding mill was modernized in order to more efficiently use the auxiliary material used in pipe welding.

As part of the work to improve operational efficiency, over eight months of 2022, employees at TMK plants implemented more than 10,000 operational improvements aimed at improving working conditions and safety, reducing costs, improving quality and increasing production volumes.