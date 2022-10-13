﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s TMK improves large pipe production technology at Chelyabinsk 

Thursday, 13 October 2022 14:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has improved the technology for the production of large-diameter pipes (LDP) at its Chelyabinsk pipe plant.

The improvement works were implemented as part of a program to improve operational efficiency, its economic benefits will be more than RUB 3 million ($47,163) annually.

In electric pipe welding shop No. 6 at Chelyabinsk pipe plant, the design of a small welding mill was modernized in order to more efficiently use the auxiliary material used in pipe welding.

As part of the work to improve operational efficiency, over eight months of 2022, employees at TMK plants implemented more than 10,000 operational improvements aimed at improving working conditions and safety, reducing costs, improving quality and increasing production volumes.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Russia CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese pipe prices see small fluctuations

13 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe imports down 19.4 percent in August

12 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

12 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s sales revenues up slightly in H1 despite war

12 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel exports exceed 1 million mt in Jan-Sept

12 Oct | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 12.5 percent in August

11 Oct | Steel News

US announces final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from Thailand

11 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 40.4 percent in Sept from Aug

11 Oct | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 22.7 percent in August

10 Oct | Steel News

US rig count dips while Canadian count rises week-on-week

07 Oct | Steel News