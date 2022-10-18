﻿
Belarus-based BMZ to increase steel supplies to Russia’s Bashkortostan region

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 11:18:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it plans to increase the steel supply to the Republic of Bashkortostan in Russia, which will be facilitated by the growth in demand from consuming industries and the restoration of work at a number of large automotive plants in Russia.

BMZ will deliver a batch of seamless pipes totaling RUB 600 million ($9.68 million) to Bashkortostan in 2023. The products will be shipped to a local oil equipment manufacturer.

In the first nine months this year, BMZ delivered steel totaling a value of $6.8 million to the region. This is more than double compared to the same period last year. The client base has also been expanded, with deliveries of the company’s products currently being carried out to six consumers in Bashkortostan.


