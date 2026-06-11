Tenaris builds record-setting Blue Coil string for specialized oilfield services

Tenaris has announced that its coiled tubing facility has manufactured and delivered its longest and heaviest 2-5/8” OD Blue Coil® string to date for US-based oilfield services provider CUDD Pressure Control.

According to the company, the newly produced steel string weighs 88 metric tons and has been shipped to Oklahoma, where it will begin operations in the Mid-Continent region.

Tenaris stated that demand for longer coiled tubing strings, higher weight capacity and enhanced durability continues to increase as wells become deeper and laterals extend further. In this context, CUDD Pressure Control approached Tenaris with a request to design and manufacture an exceptionally long 2-5/8” OD Blue Coil® string for a special-order reel trailer to support extended-reach completion activities.

The company said the order presented a significant manufacturing challenge, as the string would exceed the established weight limits at Tenaris’s Houston facility. The volume of steel required for the order made it necessary to expand the facility’s accumulator and reel capacity before production could begin. Despite equipment and process-related constraints, Tenaris successfully completed the 88-metric-ton string. The company noted that it is the longest and heaviest heat-treated 2-5/8” OD coiled tubing string it has ever manufactured.