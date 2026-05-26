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Tenaris announces investment to strengthen Ontario steel pipe operations

Tuesday, 26 May 2026 10:58:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel tube producer Tenaris has announced a more than CAD$300 million investment in its Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre in Ontario aimed at expanding steel pipe production capacity and strengthening Canada’s domestic energy supply chain.

According to the statement, the project will expand production capabilities and improve productivity across seamless and electric resistance welded pipe manufacturing operations.

The investment includes installation of new equipment covering hot rolling, stretch reduction, heat treatment, testing capabilities, finishing operations, an additional threading line for semi-premium and API connections. The upgrades are intended to improve material flow efficiency throughout the production process and strengthen domestic supply capabilities for high-performance OCTG and line pipe products used in Canada’s oil and gas sector.

The company emphasized that the project supports Canadian energy sovereignty, domestic manufacturing capacity, and local supply chain development for the oil and gas sector.

Up to 200 jobs expected

The investment is expected to create up to 200 direct and indirect skilled jobs in Ontario while also generating additional business opportunities for regional subcontractors and suppliers.

Local officials highlighted the importance of the project for reinforcing Sault Ste. Marie’s role as a major advanced manufacturing and steel industry hub in Canada.

North American energy demand supports pipe sector

The announcement reflects continued investment momentum in the North American tubular products market, where demand remains supported by oil and gas drilling activity, pipeline infrastructure, and energy security initiatives.

Steel pipe manufacturers continue expanding capacity and upgrading facilities to meet requirements for higher-grade OCTG and line pipe products.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada North America Steelmaking Investments Tenaris Group 

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