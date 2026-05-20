 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG exports up 28.2 percent in March 2026 from February

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 14:19:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 15,282 mt in March this year, up 28.2 percent from February and down 22.1 percent from March 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $33.75 million in March, compared to $26.99 million in the previous month and $36.39 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in March with 9,732 mt, compared to 8,234 mt in February and 16,014 mt in March 2025. Other top source was Mexico with 2,021 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

US standard pipe imports up 27.9 percent in March 2026 from February

21 May | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 8.3 percent in March 2026 from February

19 May | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 19.1 percent in March 2026 from February

18 May | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD results and recessions for welded pipe from India

06 May | Steel News

US initiates sunset reviews on welded line pipe from S. Korea and Turkey

01 May | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD results on certain pipes and tubes from Thailand

30 Apr | Steel News

US rescinds review of AD order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe from Taiwan

30 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.1 percent in February 2026 from January

28 Apr | Steel News

Borusan Berg Pipe receives new order worth $100 million in US

28 Apr | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 12.9 percent in February 2026 from January

27 Apr | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer