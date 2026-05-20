US OCTG exports up 28.2 percent in March 2026 from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 15,282 mt in March this year, up 28.2 percent from February and down 22.1 percent from March 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $33.75 million in March, compared to $26.99 million in the previous month and $36.39 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in March with 9,732 mt, compared to 8,234 mt in February and 16,014 mt in March 2025. Other top source was Mexico with 2,021 mt.