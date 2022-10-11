Russia’s stainless steel imports down 40.4 percent in Sept from Aug

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 10:25:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 18,230 mt, down by 40.4 percent compared to August and by 54.4 percent year on year, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, stainless hot rolled steel, stainless long steel, stainless seamless pipes and stainless wire dropped by 54.2 percent, 23.9 percent, 16.1 percent, 11.4 percent and 23.0 percent, respectively, month on month. In the meantime, imports of stainless welded pipes rose by 3.4 percent compared to August amid supplies for LNG production.