﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 11.4 percent in Dec from Nov

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 10:53:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 30,100 mt, up by 11.4 percent compared to November, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, stainless long steel, stainless seamless pipes and stainless wire rose by 35.2 percent, 17.6 percent, 17.1 percent and 112.2 percent respectively, month on month. In the meantime, imports of stainless hot rolled steel and stainless welded pipes declined by 28.2 percent and 27.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

In December, China, which accounted for 73.3 percent of the total supply, was the main supplier of stainless products to Russia. China was followed by India with 10.5 percent, Indonesia with 3.5 percent, Taiwan with 3.2 percent and Turkey with 2.5 percent.


Tags: Wire  Pipe Stainless Tubular Longs Stainless products  Russia CIS Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 1.9 percent in Nov from Oct

19 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 40.4 percent in Sept from Aug

11 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down three percent in August from July

15 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s apparent stainless steel consumption up 3.2 percent in H1

09 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 24 percent in June from May

01 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 35 percent in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 20.8 percent in 2021

03 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 2.5 percent in Nov from Oct

30 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 15.2 percent in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1

13 Aug | Steel News