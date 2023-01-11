Russia’s stainless steel imports up 11.4 percent in Dec from Nov

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 10:53:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 30,100 mt, up by 11.4 percent compared to November, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, stainless long steel, stainless seamless pipes and stainless wire rose by 35.2 percent, 17.6 percent, 17.1 percent and 112.2 percent respectively, month on month. In the meantime, imports of stainless hot rolled steel and stainless welded pipes declined by 28.2 percent and 27.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

In December, China, which accounted for 73.3 percent of the total supply, was the main supplier of stainless products to Russia. China was followed by India with 10.5 percent, Indonesia with 3.5 percent, Taiwan with 3.2 percent and Turkey with 2.5 percent.