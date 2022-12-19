Russia’s stainless steel imports down 1.9 percent in Nov from Oct

Monday, 19 December 2022 13:05:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 20,003 mt, down by 1.9 percent compared to October, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, stainless welded pipes and stainless wire dropped by 24.6 percent, 13.3 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, month on month. In the meantime, imports of stainless hot rolled steel, stainless long steel and stainless seamless pipes rose by 63.0 percent, 29.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, year on year.