﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 1.9 percent in Nov from Oct

Monday, 19 December 2022 13:05:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 20,003 mt, down by 1.9 percent compared to October, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, stainless welded pipes and stainless wire dropped by 24.6 percent, 13.3 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, month on month. In the meantime, imports of stainless hot rolled steel, stainless long steel and stainless seamless pipes rose by 63.0 percent, 29.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, year on year.


Tags: Stainless Pipe Wire  Flats Longs Tubular Stainless products  Russia CIS Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 20.8 percent in 2021

03 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 2.5 percent in Nov from Oct

30 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 15.2 percent in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 14.8 percent in March from February

04 May | Steel News

Canada imposes provisional safeguard measures on certain steel imports

12 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 33 percent in Jan over Dec

04 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up seven percent in Dec over Nov

04 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s November stainless steel imports stay at October levels

11 Jan | Steel News

Russia sees 10 percent drop in October stainless steel imports from September levels

13 Dec | Steel News