Russia’s stainless steel imports up 14.8 percent in March from February

In March this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 37,770 mt, with a value of $86.82 million, rising by 14.8 percent and by 14.0 percent respectively both compared to February, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In March, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless flat steel decreased by 7.7 percent, while the volume of imports of stainless long steel in March fell by 22.7 percent. Meanwhile, in March this year, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel and seamless stainless pipes increased by 29.7 percent and by 72.3 percent respectively, while the country’s imports of welded stainless pipes and stainless wire fell by 30.7 and by 19.2 percent respectively.

China with its 43.3 percent share of the total volume of Russia’s stainless steel imports during the month in question became the leading supplier. Meanwhile, India and Indonesia respectively accounted for 12.5 percent and 12.4 percent shares of the total volume of Russia’s stainless steel imports, followed by Taiwan with 7.0 percent and South Korea with 4.8 percent.