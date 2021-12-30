﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 2.5 percent in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:19:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 44,050 mt, falling by 2.5 compared to October, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel decreased by 2.6 percent, while its imports of stainless hot rolled steel increased by 0.3 percent, both month on month. In the given period, Russia’s imports of welded stainless pipes, seamless stainless pipes and stainless wire increased by 5.9 percent, by 40.5 percent and by 15.4 percent, respectively, all compared to October.


Tags: wire   CIS  longs  stainless  imp/exp statistics  pipe  stainless   crc  flats  tubular  hrc  Russia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Dec

Japan’s steel exports up 6.8 percent in January-November
23 Dec

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October
20 Dec

NLMK Lipetsk begins upgrade of HRC cut-to-length line No. 2
08 Dec

France’s steel product export value up 54.8 percent in January-October
08 Dec

France’s steel product import value up 48.8 percent in Jan-Oct