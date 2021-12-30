Russia’s stainless steel imports down 2.5 percent in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:19:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 44,050 mt, falling by 2.5 compared to October, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel decreased by 2.6 percent, while its imports of stainless hot rolled steel increased by 0.3 percent, both month on month. In the given period, Russia’s imports of welded stainless pipes, seamless stainless pipes and stainless wire increased by 5.9 percent, by 40.5 percent and by 15.4 percent, respectively, all compared to October.