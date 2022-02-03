﻿
Russia’s stainless steel imports up 20.8 percent in 2021

Thursday, 03 February 2022 12:10:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2021, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 463,040 mt, rising by 20.8 compared to 2020, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given year, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, stainless hot rolled steel, stainless wire increased by 33.6 percent, 4.2 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively, year on year. Russia’s imports of welded stainless pipes and seamless stainless pipes in the given year decreased by 17.1 percent and by 6.7 percent, respectively, compared to 2020.


