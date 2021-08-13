﻿
Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1

Friday, 13 August 2021 15:25:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-June period this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 206,810 mt, rising by 4.8 year on year, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the first half this year, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel increased by 15.9 percent, while its imports of stainless hot rolled steel decreased by 25.5 percent, both year on year. In the given period, Russia’s imports of seamless stainless pipes and welded stainless pipes decreased by 16.6 percent and by 24.2 percent respectively, while the country’s imports of stainless wire rose by 64.4 percent, all year on year.

China with its 48.7 percent share of the total volume of Russia’s stainless steel imports in June this year became the leading supplier. Meanwhile, India and Indonesia respectively accounted for 15.6 percent and 6.6 percent shares of the total volume of Russia’s stainless steel imports, followed by Taiwan with 6.1 percent and Ukraine with 4.2 percent.


