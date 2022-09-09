﻿
Russia’s apparent stainless steel consumption up 3.2 percent in H1

Friday, 09 September 2022 10:50:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statement made by Russia-based SpetsStal Association, in the first half of this year Russia consumed a total of 282,110 mt of stainless steel, up by 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021. The apparent consumption of cold rolled flat steel declined by 5.8 percent, longs consumption by 10.6 percent, wire consumption by 45.7 percent and billet consumption by 27.4 percent, year on year.

Meanwhile, in the given period, the country’s consumption of hot rolled flat steel rose by 57.1 percent, welded pipe consumption increased by 10.6 percent and seamless pipe consumption by 2.2 percent, all compared to the same period of last year.


