Russia’s stainless steel imports down three percent in August from July

Thursday, 15 September 2022 12:22:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 30,580 mt, down by three percent compared to July and by 26.6 percent year on year, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel and stainless hot rolled steel rose by 7.6 percent and declined by 43.7 percent, respectively, both month on month. Meanwhile, in August, the country’s imports of stainless welded pipes and seamless stainless pipes rose by 75.7 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively, while imports of stainless long steel and stainless wire increased by 75.7 percent and by 46.6 percent respectively, all compared to July.


