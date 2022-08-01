Russia’s stainless steel imports down 24 percent in June from May

Monday, 01 August 2022 11:51:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 28,950 mt, down 24.0 percent compared to May, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel and stainless hot rolled steel declined by 31.3 percent and 26.0 percent, respectively, both month on month. Meanwhile, in June, the country’s imports of stainless welded pipes and seamless stainless pipes rose by five percent and 17.9 percent, respectively, while imports of stainless long steel and stainless wire increased by 237.4 percent and by 53.2 percent respectively, all compared to May.