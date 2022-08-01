﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 24 percent in June from May

Monday, 01 August 2022 11:51:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 28,950 mt, down 24.0 percent compared to May, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel and stainless hot rolled steel declined by 31.3 percent and 26.0 percent, respectively, both month on month. Meanwhile, in June, the country’s imports of stainless welded pipes and seamless stainless pipes rose by five percent and 17.9 percent, respectively, while imports of stainless long steel and stainless wire increased by 237.4 percent and by 53.2 percent respectively, all compared to May.


Tags: Wire  Pipe Stainless Stainless products  Tubular Longs Russia CIS Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 35 percent in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 20.8 percent in 2021

03 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 2.5 percent in Nov from Oct

30 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 15.2 percent in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 14.8 percent in March from February

04 May | Steel News

Canada imposes provisional safeguard measures on certain steel imports

12 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 33 percent in Jan over Dec

04 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up seven percent in Dec over Nov

04 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s November stainless steel imports stay at October levels

11 Jan | Steel News