Russia’s TMK improves EAF efficiency at PNTZ

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 12:00:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that its Pervouralsk Novotrubny Plant (PNTZ) has introduced new technologies in the steelmaking process as part of its efforts to improve operational efficiency.

The company installed an additional burner in the damper of the slag window of the furnace, which is designed to heat and melt the scrap metal remaining during melting in the cold zone of the furnace, making it possible to speed up the process of steel production while maintaining high quality characteristics.

With the modernization of the design of the electric arc furnace and the use of new type of raw material, the plant’s operational costs are expected to decrease. 

Previously, PNTZ introduced digital technologies to control steel production as part of measures to improve the efficiency of steelmaking. In addition, with the new solutions, the company’s billet quality has improved and the consumption of ferroalloys has been reduced.


