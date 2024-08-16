 |  Login 
Russia’s Severstal overhauls continuous furnace No. 1

Friday, 16 August 2024 14:49:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the modernization works at the continuous furnace No. 1 used for the rolling shop No. 1 at its Cherepovets (CherMK) plant.

As part of the modernization works, the company has replaced metal structures and power equipment at the furnace, along with the furnace lining and the flue which removes the gases from the furnace into the chimney, increasing its energy efficiency, improving the product quality and reducing its gas consumption.

According to Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of the steel division at Severstal, rolling shop No. 1 is one of the most important parts of their production, since high-strength products pass through this process.


