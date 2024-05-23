﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s Severstal modernizes converter No. 2 at Cherepovets

Thursday, 23 May 2024 13:32:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the modernization of the converter No. 2 at its Cherepovets plant within the scope of its comprehensive repair and investment program.

According to its statement, the company invested about RUB 1.4 billion ($15.53 million) to replace the older equipment at the converter in question, increasing its reliability and economic efficiency. This way, Severstal will be able to ramp up its production volumes. Also, the modernization works are in line with the company’s planned environmental protection measures.

Severstal had announced back in March this year that it was committed to putting more environmental measures into effect to achieve a noticeable reduction in carbon footprint and to achieve clean air by the year-end, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Investments Severstal 

Similar articles

Russia’s Severstal shuts down BF No. 5 for extensive overhaul

02 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal upgrades two coilers at Cherepovets plant

01 Apr | Steel News

Severstal to accelerate environmental protection measures this year

15 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal to boost product quality with new heating furnace

23 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal announces investment plans for 2024

07 Feb | Steel News

Seversal to cut emissions ahead of schedule

30 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to increase structural steel capacity through acquisitions

11 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to invest RUB 139 billion for its decarbonization strategy

22 Dec | Steel News

Severstal sees higher net profit in 2021, to invest 1.6 million in 2022

21 Feb | Steel News

Severstal invests in US-based Arcanum Alloys to produce alternative to stainless steel

18 Sep | Steel News