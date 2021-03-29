Russia’s OMK launches production of small diameter tubing

Monday, 29 March 2021 17:40:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian pipe producer United Metallurgical Company (OMK) has announced that it has produced its first commercial batch of 60.32 mm high-strength tubing under the scope of an order from Russia-based oil and gas corporation Rosneft. Its own hot rolled steel was used as feedstock.

Overall, OMK’s tubing production is located at Vyksa plant’s electric-welded pipe shop in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Following the start of production in July 2020, the company has already launched the production of tubing pipes with diameters of 73.02 mm and 88.9 mm and pipes for oil and gas pipelines.

“OMK's new tubing production lines are equipped with modern technological and control equipment. Due to the strict observance of the improved quality parameters, tubing made from all-welded billets by OMK can compete with seamless pipes of a similar strength group. Our company is constantly expanding its product line and offers customers new integrated solutions for threaded oil and gas pipes,” Vadim Sakharnyuk, OMK’s head of development of customer service with fuel and energy companies, commented.