Russia’s OMK diversifies tubular portfolio

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 15:20:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian pipe producer United Metallurgical Company (OMK) has recently announced that it has mastered production of a new tube product.

Accordingly, the company has recently launched the production of 60‐114 mm pump-compressor pipes, of increased strength in particular, at its new electric-welding shop at Vyksa Steel Works. As a feedstock, the company uses its own hot rolled steel according to Russian and global standards. The pipes are intended to be used for the transportation of gas and liquids during oil and gas well operations, as well as for the conduction of maintenance works and chute-lifting operations.

“Having launched a new electric-weld pipe production and having organized a technological chain “from rolling to shipment of finished products” at the production site of Vyksa Steel Works, we are able to offer pipes of the highest quality within a tight schedule even to the most rigorous clients ,” Vadim Sakharnyuk, head of OMK’s sales department, commented.