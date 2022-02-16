﻿
Russia’s Evraz supplies steel to build first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 13:35:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz Group has announced that it has supplied more than 5,000 mt of rolled steel for the construction of the first nuclear power plant, Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant, in Bangladesh.

About 3,000 mt of I-beams manufactured by EVRAZ NTMK and over 2,000 mt of shaped steel (channels and angles) manufactured by EVRAZ ZSMK were shipped by EVRAZ Market. The delivery was carried out by land transport to the port of Ust-Luga, from where the rolled steel was delivered by sea to the port of Chittagong.

The Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant is being built within the scope of a Russian project and the first power unit is planned to be put into operation in 2023, and the second in 2024.


