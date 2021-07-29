Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in H1

Thursday, 29 July 2021 10:19:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz Group has announced its operational results for the second quarter and the first half this year.

Accordingly, in the second quarter of the current year, Evraz’s total crude steel production fell by 1.3 percent quarter on quarter to 3.37 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s pig iron production increased by 1.3 percent quarter on quarter to 2.72 million mt. In the first half this year, the company’s total crude steel production fell by 2.2 percent to 6.78 million mt, while its pig iron production decreased by 3.9 percent to 5.40 million mt, both year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s output of raw coking coal decreased by 21.5 percent quarter on quarter to 5.09 million mt. The reduction was caused primarily by scheduled longwall movements at the Raspadskaya and Alardinskaya mines, as well as completion on the current longwall at the Osinnikovskaya mine ahead of the upcoming movement in the third quarter. In the January-June period this year, Evraz’s output of raw coking coal totaled 11.59 million mt, increasing by 17.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the company’s production of iron ore products in the second quarter amounted to 3.75 million mt, rising by 10.5 percent quarter on quarter, while in the first half this year, its production of iron ore products increased by 1.3 percent year on year to 7.14 million mt.

In the second quarter, total steel sales of Evraz rose by 6.1 percent quarter on quarter to 3.24 million mt, driven primarily by higher sales of finished products in Russia amid favorable market conditions and an increase in slab sales. In particular, sales of semi-finished products in the given quarter rose by 2.3 percent quarter on quarter to 1.44 million mt, while sales of finished products increased by 9.3 percent quarter on quarter to 1.80 million mt. In the first half this year, total sales of Evraz decreased by 4.6 percent year on year to 6.30 million mt. In particular, sales of semi-finished products in the given half fell by 10.2 percent to 2.84 million mt, while sales of finished products increased by 0.5 percent to 3.45 million mt, both compared to the same period of previous year.

In the April-June period this year, external sales of coking coal products fell by 2.2 percent quarter on quarter to 2.76 million mt, while in the first half this year, external sales of coking coal products decreased by 8.1 percent year on year to 5.58 million mt. In the meantime, sales of iron ore products in the second quarter rose by 8.4 percent quarter on quarter to 337,000 mt, driven by higher production in the second quarter, while sales of iron ore products in the first half fell by 19.1 percent year on year to 648,000 mt.