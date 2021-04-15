﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s Evraz NTMK to modernize CCM No. 1

Thursday, 15 April 2021 17:43:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s Evraz Nizhniy Tagil Iron & Steel Works (NTMK) continues to modernize its production and has recently awarded Italian plantmaker Danieli with a project to upgrade the conticaster CCM No. 1.

After the works, the four-strand bloom caster will be capable of producing 1.086 million mt per year of high-quality blooms, which will be used for railway needs, and also rails and axle billets for the local Russian and overseas markets. The facility will be able to cast 300 mm x 380 mm and 430 mm round sections, which are to be used as a feedstock for the wheel-tire shop and rail and beam rolling mill. The startup of the upgraded CCM is preliminarily scheduled for 2023.


Tags: Russia  CIS  Evraz  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Apr

Severstal’s crude steel output up in Q1, local sales to increase in Q2
15  Apr

MMK’s steel sales to rise in Q2 amid better demand
12  Apr

NLMK’s crude steel output up 12 percent in Q1 from Q4
09  Apr

Russia achieves higher HRC export deal prices, local offers rise too
06  Apr

Severstal completes large diameter pipe shipment for local project