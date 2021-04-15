Russia’s Evraz NTMK to modernize CCM No. 1

Thursday, 15 April 2021 17:43:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s Evraz Nizhniy Tagil Iron & Steel Works (NTMK) continues to modernize its production and has recently awarded Italian plantmaker Danieli with a project to upgrade the conticaster CCM No. 1.

After the works, the four-strand bloom caster will be capable of producing 1.086 million mt per year of high-quality blooms, which will be used for railway needs, and also rails and axle billets for the local Russian and overseas markets. The facility will be able to cast 300 mm x 380 mm and 430 mm round sections, which are to be used as a feedstock for the wheel-tire shop and rail and beam rolling mill. The startup of the upgraded CCM is preliminarily scheduled for 2023.