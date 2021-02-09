Evraz to boost steel billet capacity of CCM No. 1 at Evraz NTMK

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:14:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz Group has signed a contract with Italy-based plantmaker Danieli for the supply of the equipment under the scope of its project aiming to increase the capacity of the continuous casting machine (CCM) No.1 at the converter shop of Evraz NTMK. The facility is designed to produce steel billets for the production of railway wheels, rails and bandages.The project with a total investment of about RUB 3 billion ($40.7 million) is expected to be finalized by 2023.

“It is highly important for us to increase the production of round steel billets that are used for rolling railway wheels. It will enable us to fully meet the needs of the new wheel mill, the construction of which we began with our partners in the special economic zone “Titanium Valley”, Denis Novozhenov, EVRAZ vice president and head of its Ural division, stated.