Evraz’s crude steel output almost stable in 2020 despite pandemic

Friday, 29 January 2021 16:43:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz Group has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020.

Accordingly, in the fourth quarter last year, Evraz’s total crude steel production rose by 7.4 percent quarter on quarter to 3.47 million mt, mainly due to higher production volumes at EVRAZ NTMK following the completion of scheduled capital repairs during the third quarter of 2020, as well as improved production volumes at EVRAZ North America. Concurrently, in the fourth quarter the company’s pig iron production increased by 6.1 percent quarter on quarter to 4.85 million mt. In 2020 overall, its crude steel production remained almost stable, falling by just 1.3 percent year on year to 13.63 million mt, despite challenges created by the pandemic. In addition, turbulence in the oil and gas markets led to lower demand, resulting in a decrease in production volumes at EVRAZ North America.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s output of raw coking coal increased by 26.1 percent quarter on quarter to 6.02 million mt, driven by better production volumes at the Raspadskaya mine. In 2020, its raw coking coal production decreased by 21 percent year on year to 20.65 million mt, due to a halt in mining at the Razrez Raspadsky open pit from May to September 2020, the idling of the Mezhegeyugol mine from March 2020 and lower production volumes at the Raspadskaya mine due to challenging geological conditions.

Meanwhile, the company’s production of iron ore products in the fourth quarter amounted to 3.64 million mt, rising by 3.8 percent quarter on quarter. In 2020, the company produced 14.20 million mt of iron ore, up by 3.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, total steel sales of Evraz rose by 12 percent quarter on quarter to 3.41 million mt. In particular, sales of semi-finished products increased by 30.4 percent quarter on quarter to 1.70 million mt, mainly the result of a recovery in export markets and weaker demand for finished construction products in Russia due to seasonal factors. Accordingly, in the fourth quarter of last year, Evraz’s sales of finished products decreased by 1.9 percent quarter on quarter to 1.70 million mt.

In 2020, the company’s total steel sales fell by 3.1 percent year on year to 13.06 million mt. In particular, sales of semi-finished products increased by 6.1 percent year on year to 6.18 million mt, primarily due to a change in the product mix in favour of higher slab and billet sales to export destinations following a decrease in demand in Russia during the pandemic. Evraz’s sales of finished products in 2020 decreased by 10.1 percent year on year to 6.87 million mt.