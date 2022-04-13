﻿
Russia’s Evraz masters new rebar for seismic regions

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 15:18:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian mining and steel producing company Evraz has announced that it has mastered the manufacturing of A500CE class rebar capable of ensuring the reliability and safety of load-bearing structures of buildings and structures located in seismic regions.

A500CE class fittings are in demand in the field of civil and industrial construction in seismically active areas, as well as in the construction of nuclear power facilities.

Evraz is already carrying out the first delivery of the unique rolled products for the construction of the largest mine “Inaglinskaya” of the Mining and Processing Complex (GOK) in Yakutia.


